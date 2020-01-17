Parton

DOLLY PARTON is partnering with greeting card company AMERICAN GREETINGS to create digital and physical products that integrate her music and catch phrases. The digital products will be available worldwide, and the physical products will initially be available through e-commerce channels. Cards featuring PARTON’S famously known “DOLLY-isms” will roll out in the coming months.

PARTON’S 74th birthday is this SUNDAY, JANUARY 19th, and she will offer a birthday audio and video “SmashUp” e-card, taking inspiration from her hit song “9 to 5.”

“I am so thrilled to begin this relationship with the folks at AMERICAN GREETINGS,” said PARTON. “When presented with this opportunity I knew it was perfect for me. I love connecting with people in unique ways and being able to integrate products that take inspiration from my music, and the life lessons I have learned through the years makes this extra special. I know first-hand how a few words in a card can change someone’s day for the better. I am looking forward to working with the creative group at AMERICAN GREETINGS to develop cards that do just that!”

« see more Net News