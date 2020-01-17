Ellis

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed ROSS ELLIS to its roster. A native of MONTEREY, LA, ELLIS began his music career at age 15 with the formation of his band called WAYSIDE. After graduating UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA at MONROE, ELLIS moved to NASHVILLE and immersed himself in the singer-songwriter lifestyle. ELLIS has seen success with independently released tracks “Home for the Weekend” and “Ghosts," he was also co-writer on TIM MCGRAW's, "Neon Church."

“I’m so excited to join the SONY MUSIC family! When I moved to this town five years ago, I was broke, had written maybe five songs and didn’t know a soul on music row,” said ELLIS. “Now with an army of personal and professional support behind me and most importantly, GOD, I’m ready for what comes next on this crazy journey. And yes, that includes new music very, very soon!”

