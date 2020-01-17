2020 Radio Lineup

The 2020 radio broadcast team for BOSTON RED SOX games on ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON will include three returning members from the rotating panel of announcers who worked alongside longtime play-by-play voice JOE CASTIGLIONE in 2019. Former PAWTUCKET RED SOX announcer WILL FLEMMING is back for a second season, as is former SOX NESN TV voice and current ESPN broadcaster SEAN MCDONOUGH; WEEI afternoon co-host and former SOX player LOU MERLONI is also returning for his eighth season.

“Last year we had the unique opportunity to rotate different broadcast talents throughout the season, all of whom did an amazing job,” said Regional President and Market Manager MARK HANNON. “This year we are thrilled to have a more permanent and consistent lineup with WILL, SEAN, and LOU who will join RED SOX Hall of Famer JOE CASTIGLIONE to deliver a dynamic broadcast experience for RED SOX fans.”



“JOE CASTIGLIONE has been a staple of our radio broadcast for nearly three decades, even surpassing the tenure of legendary RED SOX Hall of Fame broadcaster NED MARTIN (1961-1993),” said SOX Pres./CEO SAM KENNEDY. “We are lucky to have his steady voice take us through another RED SOX season, joined by some of the best sports analysts in the industry.”

