New Operator

COLORADO COLLEGE News-Talk-Triple A KRCC/COLORADO SPRINGS will be operated by COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO under a new agreement under which the college will retain the license and CPR will operate the station under the KRCC calls.

The station will continue to maintain a staff in COLORADO SPRINGS and still plans to move into its new studios at 720 N. Tejon St. in the city.

“This partnership with CPR preserves 91.5 KRCC’s regional identity and COLORADO COLLEGE’s educational mission,” said COLORADO COLLEGE President JILL TIEFENTHALER. “Listeners will benefit because this collaboration brings more resources to cover the news in southern COLORADO and northern NEW MEXICO, and KRCC’s news will now have wider distribution via CPR. It also provides valuable learning and internship opportunities for our students.”

“We’re excited to create a media hub that will include 91.5 KRCC, COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, ROCKY MOUNTAIN PBS and CC’s Journalism Institute,” added TIEFENTHALER. “To have all of these under one roof, at what will be a state-of-the-art building at 720 N. Tejon St., creates tremendous possibilities.”

CPR President STEWART VANDERWILT said, “This investment in KRCC will enable the station and CPR to be more reflective of the state, bringing important stories, ideas, and experiences to audiences across COLORADO.”

