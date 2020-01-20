Coldplay Rocked It On Friday Night

This past FRIDAY (1/17) ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM opened the doors on a brand spanking new state-of-the-art HD Radio Sound Space In LOS ANGELES and COLDPLAY was front and center performing at this inaugural live event, with many more to be announced, soon.

This intimate COLDPLAY performance was attended by a small audience of ENTERCOM Alterative KROQ/LOS ANGELES listeners and was streamed nationwide on RADIO.COM, the digital flagship platform for all ENTERCOM content and its 235 stations, and was aired on select ENTERCOM stations.

Check out a couple of shots (Tim Norris/ Getty Images for RADIO.COM) of the COLDPLAY performance, below.

