-
'The Dropout,' 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend' Among Top Winners At iHeartRadio Podcast Awards
January 20, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The second iHEARTRADIO PODCAST AWARDS were handed out FRIDAY night (1/17) in BURBANK, CA. The awards, with WILL FERRELL opening the event, honored podcasts in 30 categories.
Winners included:
- Podcast of the Year: "THE DROPOUT," ABC NEWS
- Icon Innovator Award: "LIFE KIT," NPR
- Icon AUDIBLE Audio Pioneer Award: PAYNE LINDSEY and DONALD ALBRIGHT, TENDERFOOT TV
- Icon Social Impact Award: "1619," THE NEW YORK TIMES
- Best Crime Podcast: "MAN IN THE WINDOW," LOS ANGELES TIMES/WONDERY
- Best Pop Culture Podcast: "THE BREAKFAST CLUB," iHEARTRADIO
- Best Music Podcast: "DISGRACELAND," iHEARTRADIO
- Best News Podcast: "THE DAILY," THE NEW YORK TIMES
- Best Sports & Recreation Podcast: "30 FOR 30 PODCASTS," ESPN
- Best Comedy Podcast: "CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND," TEAM COCO/EARWOLF
- Best Political Podcast: "POD SAVE THE PEOPLE," CROOKED MEDIA
- Best Branded Podcast: "SONGLAND," NBC
- Best Kids & Family Podcast: "STORY PIRATES," GIMLET MEDIA
- Best Food Podcast: "THE DAVE CHANG SHOW," THE RINGER/MAJORDOMO MEDIA
- Best Fiction Podcast: "BLACKOUT," ENDEAVOR AUDIO/QCODE
- Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: "FOREVER35"
- Best Overall Host - Female: NORA MCINERNY, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA
- Best Overall Host - Male: AARON MAHNKE, "LORE"
- Best Business & Finance Podcast: "HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ," NPR
- Best Green Podcast: "DRILLED," CRITICAL FREQUENCY
- Best Travel Podcast: “OVERHEARD AT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC,” NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
- Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: "ON BEING WITH KRISTA TIPPETT," ON BEING STUDIOS
- Best Advice / Inspirational Podcast: "WHY WON'T YOU DATE ME? WITH NICOLE BYER," HEADGUM
- Best TV & Film Podcast: "HOW DID THIS GET MADE?," EARWOLF
- Best Spanish-Language Podcast: "RADIO AMBULANTE," NPR
- Best Ad Read Podcast: "CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND," TEAM COCO/EARWOLF
- Best Science Podcast: "HIDDEN BRAIN," NPR
- Best Technology Podcast: "REPLY ALL," GIMLET MEDIA
- Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: "WHERE SHOULD WE BEGIN? WITH ESTHER PEREL," ESTHER PEREL GLOBAL MEDIA/GIMLET MEDIA
- Best History Podcast: "REVISIONIST HISTORY WITH MALCOLM GLADWELL," PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES
-