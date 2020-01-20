Friday

The second iHEARTRADIO PODCAST AWARDS were handed out FRIDAY night (1/17) in BURBANK, CA. The awards, with WILL FERRELL opening the event, honored podcasts in 30 categories.

Winners included:

Podcast of the Year: "THE DROPOUT," ABC NEWS

Icon Innovator Award: "LIFE KIT," NPR

Icon AUDIBLE Audio Pioneer Award: PAYNE LINDSEY and DONALD ALBRIGHT, TENDERFOOT TV

Icon Social Impact Award: "1619," THE NEW YORK TIMES

Best Crime Podcast: "MAN IN THE WINDOW," LOS ANGELES TIMES/WONDERY

Best Pop Culture Podcast: "THE BREAKFAST CLUB," iHEARTRADIO

Best Music Podcast: "DISGRACELAND," iHEARTRADIO

Best News Podcast: "THE DAILY," THE NEW YORK TIMES

Best Sports & Recreation Podcast: "30 FOR 30 PODCASTS," ESPN

Best Comedy Podcast: "CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND," TEAM COCO/EARWOLF

Best Political Podcast: "POD SAVE THE PEOPLE," CROOKED MEDIA

Best Branded Podcast: "SONGLAND," NBC

Best Kids & Family Podcast: "STORY PIRATES," GIMLET MEDIA

Best Food Podcast: "THE DAVE CHANG SHOW," THE RINGER/MAJORDOMO MEDIA

Best Fiction Podcast: "BLACKOUT," ENDEAVOR AUDIO/QCODE

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: "FOREVER35"

Best Overall Host - Female: NORA MCINERNY, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA

Best Overall Host - Male: AARON MAHNKE, "LORE"

Best Business & Finance Podcast: "HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ," NPR

Best Green Podcast: "DRILLED," CRITICAL FREQUENCY

Best Travel Podcast: “OVERHEARD AT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC,” NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: "ON BEING WITH KRISTA TIPPETT," ON BEING STUDIOS

Best Advice / Inspirational Podcast: "WHY WON'T YOU DATE ME? WITH NICOLE BYER," HEADGUM

Best TV & Film Podcast: "HOW DID THIS GET MADE?," EARWOLF

Best Spanish-Language Podcast: "RADIO AMBULANTE," NPR

Best Ad Read Podcast: "CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND," TEAM COCO/EARWOLF

Best Science Podcast: "HIDDEN BRAIN," NPR

Best Technology Podcast: "REPLY ALL," GIMLET MEDIA

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: "WHERE SHOULD WE BEGIN? WITH ESTHER PEREL," ESTHER PEREL GLOBAL MEDIA/GIMLET MEDIA

Best History Podcast: "REVISIONIST HISTORY WITH MALCOLM GLADWELL," PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES

