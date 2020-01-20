The U-Man And Favazz Now In Mornings

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSHE (KSHE 95)/ST. LOUIS is rolling out a new lineup starting this TODAY (1/20). GUY “FAVAZZ” FAVAZZA (29 years on KSHE) is moving from afternoons to mornings joining KSHE’s 43-year radio vet JOHN “U-MAN” ULETT, while LAUREN "LERN" ELWELL takes over afternoons and KSHE vet MARK KLOSE is back to host middays.

KSHE Brand Content Director MARTY LINCK said, “These moves pair The U-MAN and FAVAZZ (both KSHE’s longest-running talent) together in morning drive, and gives LERN a great platform to connect with our fans as a standalone on-air personality. In addition, having MARK KLOSE re-join the staff during the work day and bring back 'KLOSES’s Cut Above' at NOON will really help further cement our position as the rock music authority in ST. LOUIS.”

“KSHE 95 is built on legacy," said HUBBARD RADIO ST. LOUIS OM TOMMY MATTERN. "We feature Rock music that ST. LOUISANS love, shared by your favorite LOCAL radio personalities, LIVE every day! This is why KSHE is one of the most successful and longest-running Rock stations in the country.”

You can stream the new KSHE lineup here.

