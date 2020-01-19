Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of NASHVILLE-based singer-songwriter DAVE OLNEY, who passed away on SATURDAY, JANUARY 18TH after collapsing onstage at the 30A Songwriters Festival in WATERCOLOR, FL, reports THE TENNESSEAN. He was 71.

A statement provided to the newspaper by his manager said OLNEY suffered “an apparent heart attack” while performing with AMY RIGBY and SCOTT MILLER. RIGBY posted on FACEBOOK that OLNEY was in the middle of his third song when he “stopped, apologized and shut his eyes … it at first looked like he was just taking a moment,” and goes on to describe efforts by audience members and festival staffers to revive him. She also called him “a beautiful man, a legend [and] a songwriting poet.”

OLNEY’s songs have been recorded by EMMYLOU HARRIS, LINDA RONSTADT and others, and he released more than two dozen solo albums during his career, according to THE TENNESSEAN.

