Gene Watson

Veteran Country artist GENE WATSON was surprised onstage at the GRAND OLE OPRY on FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th by an invitation from VINCE GILL to become the newest member of the venerable radio show and Country music institution. (Watch the emotional moment here.) WATSON made his OPRY debut 55 years ago at the age of 21.

“He’s one of the greatest Country singers that’s walked the earth,” GILL said while introducing WATSON on FRIDAY night. WATSON has notched 21 Top 10 Country hits in his career, most notably “Fourteen Carat Mind” and “Farewell Party.” He is a member of the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME and the HOUSTON, TX MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

“When GENE WATSON steps onto the OPRY stage, fans know they are going to hear one of the most respected traditional Country singers of all time,” said GRAND OLE OPRY VP and Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “For years, we’ve watched him wow audiences in the crowd and fellow artists backstage. He’s been committed to the OPRY for decades, and we look forward to him becoming an official member of the family."

« see more Net News