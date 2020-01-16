Deborah Dugan (Photo: LinkedIn)

As ALL ACCESS reported FRIDAY (NET NEWS 1/17), tongues were wagging but no one is talking about the details behind the sudden exit of RECORDING ACADEMY Pres./Chief Executive DEBORAH DUGAN, just 10 days in front of the 62nd annual GRAMMY AWARDS. She replaced longtime RECORDING ACADEMY chief executive NEIL PORTNOW, taking that new post on AUGUST 1, 2019.

Now, THE NEW YORK TIMES updates, "according to a person with direct knowledge of the events, Ms. DUGAN had been removed after a complaint was filed by the assistant to her predecessor, NEIL PORTNOW, who had also worked temporarily for Ms. DUGAN. The assistant accused Ms. DUGAN of a bullying management style, the person said, which contributed to the assistant taking a leave of absence."

The report notes, “What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told,” said Ms. DUGAN’s lawyer, BRYAN FREEDMAN. “When our ability to speak is not restrained by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when you ‘step up’ at THE RECORDING ACADEMY, a public nonprofit.”

