Heffner (Photo: Twitter @theTeddyHeffner)

TEDDY HEFFNER's "TALKING SPORTS" morning show on GLORY COMMUNICATIONS Gospel-Talk WFMV-A-W242CR (formerly WGCV-A)/COLUMBIA, SC is ending at the end of JANUARY, reports THE STATE.

HEFFNER, the former sportswriter for THE STATE who has hosted his show for decades, announced the end of his show effective JANUARY 31st on the air and on TWITTER, saying that his "51-year career in sports journalism is drawing to a unexpected and disappointing close" because the station is being sold and "I have no idea what I will do. I am 68....1/2."

It looks like a 51-year career in sports journalism is drawing to a unexpected and disappointing close. WGCV is no longer, the signal being sold.

As a result, Talking Sports will go off the air after it’s Jan. 31 show. I have no idea what I will do.

I am 68....1/2 — Teddy Heffner (@theTeddyHeffner) January 14, 2020

