Keller

TRAUG KELLER's next act will be as EVP/COO of AMERICA MEDIA, a Jesuit media organization that publishes AMERICA MAGAZINE. KELLER, the longtime SVP of ESPN in charge of overseeing, among other things, ESPN RADIO and ESPN AUDIO's podcast roster, since 2004, will join AMERICA MEDIA in MARCH, said President/Editor-in-Chief Rev. MATTHEW F. MALONE, S.J.

“We are fortunate to welcome such a talented individual to America Media,” said Father MALONE. “Mr. KELLER not only has an outstanding professional track record but a lived commitment to our organizational mission. He is the ideal leader for our talented team.”

KELLER, the former President of ABC RADIO NETWORKS, added, “I have spent much of my working life driving audience expansion through multiple platforms. To be able to do that at AMERICA and join such a talented team is an honor.”

