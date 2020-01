DJ Scottro

DJ SCOTTRO is the latest person affected by the 'Employment Dislocation' at iHEART MEDIA. SCOTTRO was On-Air/Creative Services Dir. at Top 40 WKST/PITTSBURGH.

Reach out to him at djscottro@gmail.com, (412) 680-8432, twitter.com/djscottro and instagram.com/djscottro.

