WLLD (Wild 94.1)/Tampa Wild Splash 2020 Set
January 21, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA has announced the date for WILD SPLASH 2020 and the first artist. The concert returns to COACHMAN PARK on MARCH 7 and the first act to be announced for WiLD 94.1 WILD SPLASH 2020 is SCMG/INTERSCOPE artist and CHARLOTTE, NC native DABABY.
More artists will be announced systematically over the next weeks. Tickets for WiLD 94.1 WILD SPLASH 2020 are on sale now.
