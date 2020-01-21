Wild Splash 2020 Tix On Sale

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA has announced the date for WILD SPLASH 2020 and the first artist. The concert returns to COACHMAN PARK on MARCH 7 and the first act to be announced for WiLD 94.1 WILD SPLASH 2020 is SCMG/INTERSCOPE artist and CHARLOTTE, NC native DABABY.

More artists will be announced systematically over the next weeks. Tickets for WiLD 94.1 WILD SPLASH 2020 are on sale now.

« see more Net News