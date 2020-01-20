Brad Paisley and Randy Owen

Approximately 500 people from the Country radio and record industries gathered in MEMPHIS from THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th through SATURDAY, JANUARY 18th for the annual Country Cares Seminar, organized by the staff of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL and its fundraising and awareness arm, ALSAC. The event’s highlights included a surprise performance from LADY ANTEBELLUM, a keynote address from film director and philanthropist TOM SHADYAC (“The Nutty Professor,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Patch Adams,” “Dragonfly”), and a closing night songwriter dinner that featured surprise guests BRAD PAISLEY and BRETT YOUNG, alongside ALABAMA frontman RANDY OWEN, who founded the fundraising program “Country Cares For ST. JUDE Kids” more than three decades ago.

During his performance at the closing dinner, PAISLEY said of ST. JUDE, “I believe this is the place that gives Country music its purpose and its heart.” Later in the night PAISLEY was joined by former ST. JUDE patient ADDIE PRATT to sing their duet, “Alive Right Now.”

As is the case every year, numerous Country artists made the trip to MEMPHIS to tour the hospital and mingle with gathered radio professionals. They included: AVENUE BEAT, CHRIS BANDI, RENEE BLAIR, DILLON CARMICHAEL, ABBEY CONE, ADAM DOLEAC, FILMORE, AARON GOODVIN, RYAN GRIFFIN, ADAM HAMBRICK, KING CALAWAY, BRETT KISSEL, TREA LANDON, PARKER MCCOLLUM, JOHNNY MCGUIRE, JACKSON MICHELSON, KYLIE MORGAN, MEGHAN PATRICK, CARLY PEARCE, NOAH SCHNACKY, PAYTON SMITH, CJ SOLAR, TIERA, and WALKER COUNTY.

A MEMPHIS visit by VP MIKE PENCE to visit the NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM resulted in the seminar organizers having to scrap a planned museum tour for interested attendees on SUNDAY, JANUARY 19th (attendees had the option of visiting GRACELAND instead), and also delayed the flights of some attendees who had been scheduled to fly home that morning.

Celebrating its 31st anniversary, “Country Cares For ST. JUDE Kids” is one of the most successful radio fundraising events in the U.S., with nearly 200 radio stations across the country participating to help support ST. JUDE, and raising more that $850 million in its history. Check out video highlights from this year’s seminar here.

