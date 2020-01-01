Top 10 Tracks & Breakouts

SOUNDEXCHANGE has released its 2019 year-end streaming charts based on data from 32,000 webcasting services, satellite radio, cable, and satellite TV music services including SIRIUSXM and PANDORA.

2019 Top Tracks

1. JONAS BROTHERS/Sucker

2. NORMANI & SAM SMITH/Dancing With A Stranger

3. POST MALONE/Wow.

4. BASTILLE & MARSHMELLO/Happier

5. HALSEY, KHALID & BENNY BLANCO/Eastside

6. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER/I Don't Care

7. PANIC! AT THE DISCO/Hey Look Ma, I Made It

8. ARIANA GRANDE/7 Rings

9. PANIC! AT THE DISCO/High Hopes

10. AVA MAX/Sweet But Psycho

2019 Breakout Artists

1. BILLIE EILISH

2. LIZZO

3. LIL NAS X

4. DABABY

5. LEWIS CAPALDI

6. MEGAN THEE STALLION

7. CALBOY

8. GABBY BARRETT

9. SNOW

10. POLO G

