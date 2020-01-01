-
SoundExchange Shares Top Tracks & Breakout Artists For 2019
SOUNDEXCHANGE has released its 2019 year-end streaming charts based on data from 32,000 webcasting services, satellite radio, cable, and satellite TV music services including SIRIUSXM and PANDORA.
2019 Top Tracks
1. JONAS BROTHERS/Sucker
2. NORMANI & SAM SMITH/Dancing With A Stranger
3. POST MALONE/Wow.
4. BASTILLE & MARSHMELLO/Happier
5. HALSEY, KHALID & BENNY BLANCO/Eastside
6. ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER/I Don't Care
7. PANIC! AT THE DISCO/Hey Look Ma, I Made It
8. ARIANA GRANDE/7 Rings
9. PANIC! AT THE DISCO/High Hopes
10. AVA MAX/Sweet But Psycho
2019 Breakout Artists
1. BILLIE EILISH
2. LIZZO
3. LIL NAS X
4. DABABY
5. LEWIS CAPALDI
6. MEGAN THEE STALLION
7. CALBOY
8. GABBY BARRETT
9. SNOW
10. POLO G
