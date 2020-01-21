Sold

MICHAEL POWELL is selling Classic Hits WXSH (XTRA 106.1)/POCOMOKE CITY, MD to VINCO MEDIA, LLC for $175,000. POWELL bought the station for $150,000 from THE VOICE RADIO LLC last year.

In other filings with the FCC, SHEILA CALLAHAN & FRIENDS, INC. is selling K279CP/MISSOULA, MT to BRANDY POWELL for $10. The primary station is Classic Hits KMSO-HD2 (THE DRIVE)/MISSOULA.

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP INC. is transferring low power KACD-LP/MIDLAND, TX to HELPING OTHERS PREPARE FOR EMPOWERMENT (HOPE) for no cash consideration.

CRESCENT HILL RADIO INC. is transferring low power WCHQ-LP/LOUISVILLE to XTENDSOUND, INC. for no consideration.

Applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WAWE/GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL, temporary operation from another rooftop while repairs are being made on licensed site's roof) and BOULDER CREEK RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT (KBCZ/BOULDER CREEK, CA, temporary antenna at low power from studio while upgrade pends).

Filing for Silent STAs were VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2 LLC (WNTO/RACINE, OH, lost tower site); HILO CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING CORP. (KCIF/HILO, HI, financial considerations); and MOUNT VERNON BROADCASTING LLC (WTCL-A/CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL, brokerage agreement terminated).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. (K225CM/DALLAS, relocating); SNAKE RIVER RADIO, LLC (KPCQ-A/CHUBBUCK, ID, tower collapse while new site oends); and NEW LIFE BROADCASTING INC. (WXRQ-A/MOUNT PLEASANT, TN, lost site; sale has closed (see below)).

NEW LIFE BROADCASTING INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WXRQ-A/MOUNT PLEASANT, TN to GREG COMBS d/b/a PROVIDENTIAL BROADCASTING for $10,000.

LEGACY COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Active Rock KMOR/GERING, NE; Classic Country KOAQ-A (COUNTRY LEGENDS 690)/TERRYTOWN, NE; AC KETT (SUNNY 99.3)/MITCHELL, NE; Top 40 KOZY-F/BRIDGEPORT, NE; Country KHYY (WILD COUNTRY 106.9)/MINATARE, NE; News-Talk KOLT-A/SCOTTSBLUFF, NE; and Oldies KUVR-A-K245CK/HOLDREDGE, NE, to NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION for $1.75 million. NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION in turn has closed on the spinoff of KETT/MITCHELL, NE to VSS CATHOLIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $40,000.

JEFFERY M. JENNINGS has closed on the sale of K261BX/PAGE, AZ to LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $12,500. The primary station is listed as Country KPGE-A/PAGE.

TOM D. GAY d/b/a LITTLE RIVER RADIO has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KFNV-F (107.1 THE BRIDGE)/FERRIDAY, LA-NATCHEZ, MS and Country KWTG/VIDALIA, LA-NATCHEZ, MS to MISSLOU MEDIA, LLC for $200,000.

And JOSEPH FIORI has closed on the sale of K276FY/SANTA ROSA, CA to ONE MINISTRIES, INC. for $105,000. The primary station is Christian Alternative KORB (BROKEN FM)/HOPLAND, CA.

