Sanders (Photo: Ozark Radio Network)

CODY SANDERS has returned to OZARK RADIO NETWORK's OZARK MARKETING cluster in southern MISSOURI as News Director. SANDERS, who has spent the last five years at the WEST PLAINS DAILY QUILL as Sports Editor, worked at the radio stations in 2006-13.

The cluster includes Classic Country KUKU (COOL CLASSIC COUNTRY 100.3)/WILLOW SPRINGS, MO, Country KKDY, News-Talk KWPM-A-K286CK, and Classic Rock KSPQ (Q94)/WEST PLAINS, MO, and Top 40 KUPH (96.9 THE FOX)/MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO.

