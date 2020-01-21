Fishman (Photo: Barrett Sports Media)

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND has named sports radio veteran MATT FISHMAN as Dir./Content.

Most recently a columnist for consultant JASON BARRETT's BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA website, FISHMAN spent over 10 years at SIRIUSXM, serving as Dir./College Sports Programming, Dir./3rd Party Sports Programming, and Exec. Producer of the MLB channel; before that, FISHMAN was PD at ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS)/KANSAS CITY and an intern, producer and Sports Director at then-CBS RADIO Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO.

FISHMAN said, “I'm very lucky to work with the dedicated and talented team at ESPN CLEVELAND. I look forward to helping each teammate reach their potential in today's dynamic audio environment."

VP/Market Manager SAM PINES added, “We are excited to welcome MATT to the team as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. We are anxious for him to get started and begin contributing to the sound of ESPN CLEVELAND’s and individual teammate’s growth.”

