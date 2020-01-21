Burgess

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has upped Chief Digital Content Officer LORI BURGESS to COO of BEASLEY ESPORTS.

“The esports industry is on the verge of going mainstream,” said BURGESS, who joined BEASLEY in 2017 as Integrated Marketing Strategy Consultant and was upped to Chief Digital Content Officer in 2019. “Our timing and expansion into this space will firmly poise BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP to own and influence the next generation of consumers. The company’s ability to provide compelling esports content, leverage strategic partnerships and compete at the most elite levels will ensure our foundation as this sector begins to dominate the media and sports-market/entertainment conversation and commands more sponsorship partnerships.”

“LORI has done an incredible job overseeing our digital content efforts and leading the company’s esports initiatives over the past year,” said CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. “Her leadership, experience and determination is exactly what we need to drive our company’s success as we continue to grow in the esports space.”

