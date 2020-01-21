Chase

JUSTIN CHASE has been promoted to Chief Content Officer at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. CHASE has been serving as EVP/Programming since 2016 and previously worked as OM for the music stations in the company's LAS VEGAS cluster.

“JUSTIN has done an incredible job overseeing our company’s on air brands,” said CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. I look forward to him enhancing and expanding our content on all of our on-air and digital platforms across the company.”

“I am so grateful to the BEASLEY family and the entire corporate staff for their support and confidence in me taking on this new role within the company,” said CHASE. “The programming and digital teams at BEASLEY are first class and I feel lucky to be surrounded by the best of the best every day.”

