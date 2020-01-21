West

Former iHEARTMEDIA AC WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA PD RANDI WEST, who announced her exit from the station last week, has been named the new PD at HUBBARD AC WRMF and Top 40 WMBX-HD2-W242CI (PARTY 96.3)/WEST PALM BEACH. WEST was at WMTX for 8 years after programming Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH-DURHAM.

OM BRUCE LOGAN said, “WRMF is a one of kind radio station. Huge heritage call letters, remarkably successful in ratings and revenue with one of the best morning shows in the entire industry in KVJ. We knew we needed a one of kind Program Director to match. RANDI’s passion and vision for the future as well as her energy made her the right fit. I am thrilled to welcome RANDI to the team and cannot wait to get out of her way and let her make WRMF even better.”

WEST added, “I want to thank the entire HUBBARD broadcasting team of GREG STRASSELL, ELIZABETH HAMMA and BRUCE LOGAN for this opportunity. WRMF is a legendary brand and I’m honored to lead the team to years of continued success.”

« see more Net News