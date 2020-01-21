Bannister (Photo: EB Sports Network)

WOOF BOOM RADIO Sports WWSR (93.1 THE FAN)/LIMA, OH has named OHIO UNIVERSITY men's and women's basketball ESPN3 voice MARTY BANNISTER as the replacement for the late VINCE KOZA in afternoons, reports the LIMA NEWS.

BANNISTER, who filled in for KOZA three days a week during KOZA's battle with cancer, will not be able to host the show ("THE DRIVE WITH MARTY BANNISTER") five days a week until APRIL due to commitments calling OHIO U. games and other events for SPECTRUM TV and the OHIO HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION's radio network. He served as sideline reporter for OHIO STATE football for 10 years and called women's basketball for OSU, and also worked as update anchor at WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS and with EB SPORTS NETWORK.

KOZA passed away on JANUARY 3rd of cancer at the age of 60 (NET NEWS 1/6). He had hosted on THE FAN since 2008.

« see more Net News