Ellen K

What a great run for iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning star ELLEN K who has been selected as the VOICE OF THE GRAMMY's for her 11th consecutive year.

ELLEN is on fire with terrific ratings and as the host of her successful ELLEN K WEEKEND SHOW, now airing on over 30 markets, including NEW YORK, L.A., CHICAGO, DETROIT, WASHINGTON, DC and more!

