Ozzy (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

OZZY OSBOURNE shared with ABC-TV's “Good Morning America’s” ROBIN ROBERTS that 2019 was the “worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.”

OZZY and wife SHARON explained the debilitating fall that left him severely injured.

“When I had the fall, it was pitch-black. I went to the bathroom and I fell,” OZZY said. “I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor, and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. SHARON [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

