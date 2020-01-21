Now On WVMT

SISON BROADCASTING News-Talk WVMT-A-W242BK/BURLINGTON, VT has added ENVISION NETWORKS' "60 SECONDS OF SERVICE" daily one-minute feature on the military, hosted by "NATIONAL DEFENSE RADIO" co-host RANDY MILLER.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide stories about the 1% of Americans who choose to defend the 99%,” said MILLER. “This is a great way to celebrate our heroes.”

Find out more by emailing 60seconds@envisionnetworks.com and hear samples on the show's web page or call (216) 831-3761.

