Cornelius, Downs

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE has elected MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Dir. of Business Development CHRIS CORNELIUS and BRYAN BROADCASTING CORP. VP/GM BEN DOWNS as Co-Chairs, beginning TODAY (1/21). The duo replaces TV Chair QUINCY MEDIA INC. Pres./CEO RALPH OAKLEY and Radio Chair ALPHA MEDIA Regional Pres. WILLIAM MCELVEEN, respectively.

"NABPAC plays an important role in supporting broadcast champions in Congress, and RALPH and BILL deserve enormous credit for their work in growing NABPAC's voice on CAPITOL HILL," said NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH. "AMERICA's radio and TV broadcasters thank RALPH and BILL for their steady leadership of NABPAC, and we look forward to benefitting from CHRIS and BEN's guidance."

