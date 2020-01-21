Darren Baber Joins Warner Records

WARNER RECORDS today announced that public relations vet DARREN BABER is joining the company as SVP, Media & Strategic Development. BABER will be based at the label’s LOS ANGELES headquarters. He will report to LAURA SWANSON, EVP, Media & Strategic Development.

“DARREN is one of the most creative and talented media and communications experts, and I’m very happy to welcome him to our team,” said SWANSON. “He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to his post and is widely admired for his unique and ingenious artist campaigns.”

BABER added, “For most of my life and professional career, I’ve been a fan of WARNER RECORDS, its rich history, and iconic roster of artists. I’m thrilled to become part of the label’s exciting new chapter under the unparalleled leadership of TOM CORSON, AARON BAY-SCHUCK, and LAURA SWANSON.”

Before arriving at WARNER, BABER was with EPIC RECORDS, where he spent six years as VP of Publicity and played an integral role in the success of FIFTH HARMONY, MEGHAN TRAINOR, and CAMILA CABELLO. He joined CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP in 2007, working closely with DAVID GUETTA, KYLIE MINOGUE, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, KATY PERRY, DAFT PUNK, and others. BABER began his career in 2000 in the promotion department at VIRGIN RECORDS before transitioning into publicity in 2003 at BWR PUBLIC RELATIONS.

« see more Net News