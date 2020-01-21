-
Cumulus/Little Rock Lays Off Four, Including KURB (B98.5)'s Robin Cisar And Four From KARN Newsroom
January 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA's LITTLE ROCK cluster has laid off four employees, including AC KURB (B98.5) morning co-host ROBIN CISAR and three newsroom staffers at News-Talk KARN-F/LITTLE ROCK.
ARKANSAS BUSINESS reports that CISAR, Anchor/Reporter HEIDI SOHL, News and Traffic Anchor CHRIS INGRAM, and Traffic Reporter CHRIS COUNTS were let go last week. SOHL's co-host KEVIN IDOL is continuing solo on the B98.5 morning show; SOHL joined the show in JUNE 2018.
