Layoffs

CUMULUS MEDIA's LITTLE ROCK cluster has laid off four employees, including AC KURB (B98.5) morning co-host ROBIN CISAR and three newsroom staffers at News-Talk KARN-F/LITTLE ROCK.

ARKANSAS BUSINESS reports that CISAR, Anchor/Reporter HEIDI SOHL, News and Traffic Anchor CHRIS INGRAM, and Traffic Reporter CHRIS COUNTS were let go last week. SOHL's co-host KEVIN IDOL is continuing solo on the B98.5 morning show; SOHL joined the show in JUNE 2018.

