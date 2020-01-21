Kelly

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has expanded its music streaming team led by newly-promoted VP/Digital Consumption DAVE KELLY, who joined BMLG in 2012 as Director of Strategic Research. COURTNEY DALY, JASMINE BYRNE, and new hires MARIE WAPELHORST and BEKAH DIGBY have moved to Manager, Streaming roles, and NATHAN THOMAS joins KELLY’S team as Streaming Coordinator.

“The focus of our evolving department is to maximize exposure for our incredible roster of new music while increasing consumption of our extensive catalog,” said KELLY. "Working with our amazing streaming partners, we will focus on growing our existing artists’ profiles across all platforms while introducing our new talent to the diverse consumer bases.”

DALY began at BMLG as an intern in 2016 and BYRNE in 2018 after a job in marketing and commercial revenue at WARNER RECORDS in LOS ANGELES. DIGBY'S prior stops include UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE and CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP. WAPELHORST was previously at SONY/ATV and COLD RIVER RECORDS. THOMAS previously served as BMLG's operations intern.

« see more Net News