Alan Jackson (Photo:Grand Ole Opry, Chris Hollo)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Board of Directors presented EMI NASHVILLE's ALAN JACKSON with the JOE TALBOT AWARD last FRIDAY (1/17) during his first of two GRAND OLE OPRY performances at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. The award is given in recognition of an artist's dedication to preserving the values and traditions of Country's most respected performers.

“ALAN JACKSON has always stayed true to his roots,” said CMA Chief Executive Officer SARAH TRAHERN. “That’s why fans love him and it’s how he’s made such a considerable impact on our genre.”

JACKSON is the fourth artist and seventh person to be honored with the award since its inception. He joins fellow recipients MERLE HAGGARD, GEORGE JONES and MARTY STUART.

