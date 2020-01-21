CMT

COUNTRY MUSIC TELEVISION (CMT) has instituted a 50/50 video airplay policy for female and male artists, an increase from the previous 40/60 ratio, on both CMT and CMT Music channels, effective immediately. The change applies to prime time video hours across all CMT platforms.

“Time is really up in 2020! All the talk around what can be done to support females in Country music needs to transform into action, once and for all,” said LESLIE FRAM, SVP of Music & Talent. “At CMT, we are stepping up our own commitments, in addition to our work through the 'CMT Next Women of Country' franchise, and will be announcing a new initiative in the coming weeks that will spark this much-needed change in our industry.”

The news comes a week after FRAM appeared on TBS’ “Full Frontal with SAMANTHA BEE” to discuss the issue of sexism in Country music (NET NEWS 1/17). Watch here.

