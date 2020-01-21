UMG Nashville

The promotion departments at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE have shuffled two staffers. MERCURY RECORDS fills its vacant Midwest regional position with current EMI RECORDS Dir. of West Coast Promotion NICK KAPER. That position became available with CHARLIE DEAN’s recent departure (NET NEWS 1/10). KAPER started his career with UMG as the Promotion Coordinator at MERCURY.

Meanwhile, EMI has upped its Promotion Coordinator, CONNOR BROCK, to fill KAPER’s former West Coast regional position.

“We knew very early on in NICK’s tenure as the MERCURY RECORDS Promotion Coordinator that his future was going to be bright,” said MERCURY VP/Promotion DAMON MOBERLY. “It didn’t take him long to secure a spot out on the West Coast as a regional for EMI, where he quickly built relationships and super served his radio stations and the EMI artist roster. His knowledge of metrics and how to use them, his creativity, personality, and passion for Country music are unmatched, and we are excited to have him back on the team.”

“With NICK KAPER returning to NASHVILLE, I am happy to announce CONNOR BROCK as our new West Coast Regional,” said EMI VP/Promotion JIMMY RECTOR. “CONNOR has excelled as the coordinator for EMI. His passion, drive, excitement and love for our artists makes him the perfect fit for the EMI West Coast position.”

