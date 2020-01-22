Calibash 2020 Host

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Latin Urban KXOL (MEGA 96.3)/LOS ANGELES and the LAMUSICA APP are ready for CALIBASH 2020 and some tickets are still available. CALIBASH 2020, JANUARY 25 at T-MOBILE ARENO in LAS VEGAS features DADDY YANKEE, OZUNA, ANUEL AA, NATTI NATASHA, SECH, LUNAY and MYKE TOWERS and more.

SBS ENTERTAINMENT Pres. ALESSANDRA ALARCON commented, "The 2020 CALIBASH is a one-of-a-kind celebration that will showcase the wide variety of Latin Urban music we play every day on MEGA 96.3FM, the top Hispanic Latinx station in LOS ANGELES. The concert has exceeded even our own expectations. We're thrilled to be returning to T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS. The night promises to be a can't-miss experience."

