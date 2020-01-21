Nick Cash

After three months on the job, NICK CASH has departed his position as OM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s five-station KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX cluster, which includes Country KUSJ (US105), Urban KOOC (B106), Urban AC KSSM (MY KISS 103.1), News/Talk KTEM-A, and Classic Rock KLTD (K-Rock 101.7). He’s on the hunt for his next position, and can be reached here, or at (352) 615-9392.

CASH previously was Brand Mgr. and afternoon driver at iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE (102.7 THE WOLF)/FRESNO for more than eight years. His Brand Mgr. duties also extended to sister stations Sports KCBL (FOX SPORTS RADIO 1340) and Religious Talk KRDU. CASH is a veteran of more than 25 years in radio.

