Tarantino On SiriusXM

After winning three GOLDEN GLOBES this month and fresh off his 10 ACADEMY AWARD nominations for his film, “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD,” Director QUENTIN TARANTINO guest hosts SIRIUSXM’S CLASSIC VINYL CHANNEL 26 on THURSDAY 1/23 at 6p (ET).

TARANTINO’s 30-minute guest hosting session will feature the director playing Classic Vinyl-era hits from his GOLDEN GLOBE-winning and OSCAR-nominated “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” movie soundtrack, while he offers insight into his process of the songs’ placement within the film.

In the clips from SIRIUSXM’S CLASSIC VINYL (CH. 26), TARANTINO admits he wasn’t familiar with VANILLA FUDGE’s “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” and how a portion of the song was “perfect for a fight scene.” Click here.

TARANTINO also explains how going through and listening to his own vinyl collection helps him select songs for specific scenes in his movies. Click here.

The “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” Soundtrack was released JULY 26, 2019 via COLUMBIA RECORDS.

Encores air on SIRIUSXM CLASSIC VINYL (ch. 26):

1/24 at 10a (ET)

1/25 at 9p (ET)

1/26 3p (ET)

« see more Net News