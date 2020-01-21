Deborah Dugan (Photo: LinkedIn)

Ousted Recording Academy Pres./Chief Executive DEBORAH DUGAN has filed a Discrimination Lawsuit again the RECORDING ACADEMY after her abrupt dismissal last week (NET NEWS 1/17)

Her attorneys DOUGLAS H. WIGDOR and MICHAEL J. WILLEMIN stated, "The complaint that we filed today against the NATIONAL ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS AND SCIENCES (the GRAMMYS) highlights tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending HARVEY WEINSTEIN. As we allege, the attempt by the RECORDING ACADEMY to impugn the character of DEBORAH DUGAN is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity. This blatant form of retaliation in corporate AMERICA is all too common, even post #MeToo, and we will utilize all lawful means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

The statement continues: “As the charge filed today clearly alleges, the assertion that Ms. DUGAN did not raise concerns prior to the accusations manufactured against her is completely false. Ms. DUGAN repeatedly raised concerns throughout her entire tenure at the Academy, and even gave large presentations focused on diversity and inclusion at Board meetings. In addition, it is not just Ms. DUGAN who has raised concerns. As alleged in the charge, artists, other board members and employees have all raised virtually all of the concerns raised by Ms. DUGAN. As alleged, the ACADEMY has lost its way and abandoned the recording industry, instead focusing on self-dealing and turning blind eye to the `boys’ club' environment, obvious improprieties and conflicts of interest.

"It was never Ms. DUGAN’s intention to turn this into a public fight precisely because of her love for music and the members of the recording industry. Unfortunately, staying silent was made impossible by the BOARD’s repeated leaks and disclosures of false and misleading information to the press.

"Finally, as alleged in the charge, on the morning of the day she was put on leave, the ACADEMY offered Ms. DUGAN millions of dollars to drop all of this and leave the ACADEMY. The BOARD CHAIR demanded an answer within the hour. When Ms. DUGAN refused to accept and walk away, she was put on leave. The ACADEMY claimed that Ms. DUGAN was put on leave based on accusations made against her over a month prior that the BOARD knows very well are meritless. That is not a credible story.”

