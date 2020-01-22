Barrionuevo (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former NPR Sr. Dir./Business Development CARLOS BARRIONUEVO has been named a Director of PUBLIC MEDIA COMPANY.

BARRIONUEVO, also a co-owner of the ROBINHOOD FREE MEETINGHOUSE venue in MAINE and founder of documentary producer PROJECT ALLEGRO LLC, has also served as a Business Manager at TRIBUNE COMPANY and TRIBUNE INTERACTIVE, a Sr. Director at PALISADES MEDIA VENTURES, a principal at business strategist firm OVEO SOLUTIONS, and Chairman of the Board at VII PHOTO AGENCY.

President ERIN MORAN said, “CARLOS is someone who knows public media and also brings a broad, varied portfolio of commercial media experience and leadership of mission-based organizations and entrepreneurship. These valuable insights will help our clients structure and implement innovative strategic initiatives.”

BARRIONUEVO added, “Public media is embracing change by exploring new business opportunities to strengthen their mission and service to communities. PUBLIC MEDIA COMPANY is a leader in effecting this change, and I’m thrilled to amplify my contributions through such a respected nonprofit institution.”

