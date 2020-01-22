Award

COLOFF MEDIA Hot AC KCVM (93.5 THE MIX)/CEDAR FALLS, IA will be honored with the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTER's NAB Crystal Heritage Award during the "We Are Broadcasters Celebration" on APRIL 21st at the 2020 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. The award recognizes radio stations that have won five Crystal Radio Awards for community service; KCVM will be the ninth station to achieve the Heritage Award.

"KCVM has served CEDAR FALLS for over 22 years and exemplifies radio's strong connection and service to local communities," said outgoing NAB EVP/Industry Affairs STEVE NEWBERRY. "This award commemorates KCVM and COLOFF MEDIA’s storied history of living up to their motto: Service to Listeners, Clients and Communities.”

