Looking For Next VP/Programming

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is looking for its next VP/Programming. According to BEASLEY, they are looking for a seasoned programmer to help lead the content strategy.

"You will be working with radio stations around the country, as well as the corporate team, to assist in achieving ratings and digital goals. This position will report to the company’s Chief Content Officer."

The position is based in the Corporate office, NAPLES, FL

To apply, email your resume, cover letter to: programmingjobs@bbgi.com

« see more Net News