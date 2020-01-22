Special Project

PRX, PRI, WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F/BOSTON, and THE BBC's "THE WORLD" has launched a new collaborative reporting project on the young Latino vote in 2020 with seven other public radio stations contributing. The year-long project "EVERY 30 SECONDS" is being funded by a $300,000 grant from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING and will include reports airing on "THE WORLD" as well as digital components. Senior Editor DAISY CONTRERAS will lead broadcast segment production, with Digital Editor TANIA KARAS heading production of digital and interactive reports.

Stations involved include NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA-F/DALLAS; RIO SALADO COLLEGE News-Talk-Jazz-Blues KJZZ/PHOENIX; SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KPBS-F/SAN DIEGO; UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE; ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA; MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS-SOUTH FLORIDA PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI; and UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC (NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO)/CHAPEL HILL, NC. Reporters from the participating stations will be in BOSTON this week meeting with demographics experts and getting training from PRX on audio story production.

“As citizens prepare to partake in our democratic process, this project is one of several CPB is supporting to further diversity and civility in our nation’s dialogue,” said CPB SVP/Journalism and Radio KATHY MERRITT. “‘EVERY 30 SECONDS’ will also build journalism capacity at local public radio stations by connecting station partners to editing and story-planning training with 'THE WORLD' and PRX.”

“The 2020 election will be consequential, and it’s imperative that we report the story of our country at this moment in time in a way that best serves listeners,” said CONTRERAS. “With reporting from coast to coast, ‘EVERY 30 SECONDS’ will amplify stories while illuminating issues we hope will deepen understanding of our democracy.”

“'THE WORLD' brings listeners nuanced storytelling that goes beyond the headlines,” said PRX Chief Content Officer JOHN BARTH. “When we’re at our best, we put the personal and local, national and global, all in perspective, across borders and time zones. In this spirit, we’re thrilled to collaborate with our station colleagues on election-year reporting that won’t be heard elsewhere, and we’re grateful to the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING for their support.”

