SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW is kicking off 2020 by adding two new affiliates.

CAMPESINA’s KBHH (FORGE 95.3)/FRESNO and KBDS (FORGE 103.9)/BAKERSFIELD are the latest to join the growing number of affiliates to carry THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW.

The Dana Cortez Show consists of DANA, co-host, executive producer and husband DJ AUTOMATIC, and their best friend ANTHONY A.

