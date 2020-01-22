-
The Dana Cortez Show Adds Two More Affiliates
January 22, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW is kicking off 2020 by adding two new affiliates.
CAMPESINA’s KBHH (FORGE 95.3)/FRESNO and KBDS (FORGE 103.9)/BAKERSFIELD are the latest to join the growing number of affiliates to carry THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW.
The Dana Cortez Show consists of DANA, co-host, executive producer and husband DJ AUTOMATIC, and their best friend ANTHONY A.
For more on THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW, click here.
-