On The Beach

FOX SPORTS RADIO will be live all next week from MIAMI BEACH for SUPER BOWL programming, including live broadcasts from SOUTH BEACH and Radio Row at the MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER.

The schedule for JANUARY 27-31 has "THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD," "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW," and "THE RICH EISEN SHOW" broadcasting live from FOX SPORTS' elaborate beachside television compound at LUMMUS PARK on SOUTH BEACH. Meanwhile, "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE WITH CLAY TRAVIS," "THE DOUG GOTTLIEB SHOW," "STRAIGHT OUTTA VEGAS WITH RJ BELL," and "THE ODD COUPLE WITH CHRIS BROUSSARD AND ROB PARKER" will broadcast from Radio Row.

