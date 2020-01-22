Cunningham (Photo: Twitter @RealDCunningham)

HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS TIMBERWOLVES reporter, "VIKINGS VENT LINE" co-host, and "RAISED BY WOLVES" podcast host DANNY CUNNINGHAM has exited the station after his contract was not renewed.

CUNNINGHAM announced his departure in a tweet on MONDAY (1/20). He joined SKOR NORTH in NOVEMBER 2018 after working as a reporter at MID-WEST FAMILY Sports WOZN-A-F (THE ZONE)/MADISON and a producer at GOOD KARMA Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN)/CLEVELAND.

I have news: I found out today that my contract with SKOR North was not being renewed and as of now I'm a free agent. It was unexpected and I'm not sure what's next for me. If anyone has any opportunities or wants to reach out my email is dcunninghamcle [at] gmail [dot] com. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) January 20, 2020

