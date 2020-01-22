101WKQX Morning Crew Celebrates AHOY With A Proposal

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX/CHICAGO's 101WKQX MORNING CREW with BRIAN, ALI and JUSTIN celebrated their one-year anniversary, "AHOY" (A HAPPY ONE YEAR) with THE BLACK KEYS at the BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM last THURSDAY (1/16).

BRIAN HADDAD from the 101WKQX MORNING CREW took the opportunity to make the evening extra special when he proposed to his "lady friend" (as he refers to her on the show) during THE BLACK KEYS introduction. It was a surprise for all!

