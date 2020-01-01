Register Your Foursome, Now!

Thanks to your support, WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 continues to offer more fun with our SECOND ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT set for MARCH 25th at DeBELL GOLF COURSE, 1500 E. WALNUT AVE., BURBANK, CA 91501, presented by ALL ACCESS, WWRS 2020 and our wonderful Chairperson, KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES APD/MD BEATA MURPHY.

Register a foursome by clicking here!

We are proud to announce that this year's WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT 2020 event benefits MUSICIANS ON CALL and RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION.

Watch this spot as we have some big news about some big names, big prizes and big fun for this second WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT 2020.

Here are the details and how you can register to play golf:

! MARCH 25th, 8A-10A: Player Check In (DEBELL GOLF COURSE,- 1500 E WALNUT AVE, BURBANK, CA 91501)

Player Check In (DEBELL GOLF COURSE,- 1500 E WALNUT AVE, BURBANK, CA 91501) TEE-OFF 10:30A : 4 person shotgun scramble: each hole on the course will be the tee off hole for each foursome. Group 1 would start from hole 1, Group 2 from hole 2, etc. Each player hits a tee shot on each hole, but everyone plays from the spot of the best shot, subject to certain criteria.

: 4 person shotgun scramble: each hole on the course will be the tee off hole for each foursome. Group 1 would start from hole 1, Group 2 from hole 2, etc. Each player hits a tee shot on each hole, but everyone plays from the spot of the best shot, subject to certain criteria. $1000 for a foursome includes: golf cart, lunch, sleeve of golf balls and each player receives one mulligan card and entry into all special event holes.

Individual golfers $250: Each paired with another golfer, and includes golf cart for two, plus lunches and sleeve of golf balls. And you can sign up for the extras Extras and Special Event Holes. And lots of sponsorship opportunities:

! Front Holes Signage, $1500

Back Holes Signage, $1500

Driving Range Sponsorship, $1500

Longest Drive, win a new driver, $1500

Closest To The Pin, $1500

Mulligan Cards, $1500

Lunch, Sold To RCS

For more information reach out to ALL ACCESS VP/Sales & Marketing MATT PARVIS, or contact BEATA MURPHY.

Just part of the strong WWRS 2020 AGENDA.

Terrific Agenda With Fresh Topics, Lots Of New Speakers

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is working hard and putting the finishing touches on another terrific WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Agenda. Again this year, it's loaded with smart people and fresh names/faces. We are thrilled about the wonderful names who are already on-board, giving of their time and knowledge to speak!

Check out THE WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 AGENDA

At WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, we'll explore so many important topics, like:

The future of broadcast radio

Streaming music, video

Radio on demand

Podcasts

Social Media

Digital platforms

Branded iconic live music events

On-demand entertainment

Radical new ideas for success

Music Metrics & Research

Syndication

Spoken Word

Branding

Imaging, VO/Production

Great radio war stories

Hear from some of the most amazing air talent sharing their secrets

Look at the terrific lineup of Tier 1 Speakers, 92 talented professionals so far, that we've lined up for you for WWRS 2020::

More speakers and thought leaders will be announced, soon!

More great names are signing up daily to speak and share their knowledge with you at WWRS 2020, MARCH 25th, 26th, 27th!

Get ready for WWRS 2020! It's year number 10! A decade of WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT! If you have never attended make plans now.

Yes, WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, brought to you by ALL ACCESS, is all set for MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK. We thank you so much for your support allowing our terrific yearly growth. Come be a part of this annual learning and networking opportunity.

Save The Dates And Get Your Budgets Set To Attend WWRS 2020

WWRS 2020 will be held MARCH 25th-27th at CASTAWAY and is all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK kicking off with MUSEXPO MARCH 23rd-25th, also at CASTAWAY, from your friends at A&R WORLDWIDE.

We've gathered the best of the best from radio, music, social/digital from all over the globe for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Look for even more fresh, cutting-edge sessions with great information about content, metrics, personalities, tactical and strategic planning and the latest innovations in audio, technology and facts about your audience that you must have to continue to win."

WWRS 2020 Hotel Rooms Are Starting To Get Scarce!

Registration is open, so click here! Just $495 gets you three days of must-attend sessions, networking, music, plus three cocktail parties, two lunches and so much more. Just click here to register for WWRS 2020.

Save money when flying to WWRS 2020 when you use AMERICAN AIRLINES Discount Code: 8630DE.

And, DELTA AIR LINES is pleased to offer special discounts for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Please click here to book your flights. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK® at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY–FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH4.

Your feedback and positive support for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT insures that WWRS 2020 will once again be the audio content learning event that you cannot afford to miss.

There are three great hotels with discount pricing for you that are just five minutes from CASTAWAY by free shuttle or ride share services LYFT or UBER. Hurry, rooms are going fast.

HILTON GARDEN INN BURBANK DOWNTOWN

401 S. San Fernando Blvd

BURBANK, CA 91502

P: +1.818.531.0658

Rooms from $187 a night

Reserve a room here!

RESIDENCE INN LOS ANGELES BURBANK/DOWNTOWN

321 Ikea Way

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: +1.818.260.8787

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

SPRINGHILL SUITES BURBANK DOWNTOWN

549 South San Fernando Blvd.

BURBANK, CA, 91502

P: (818) 524-2730

Rooms from $204 a night

Reserve a room here!

Voting Is Open For WWRS 2020 Industry Awards

WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD VOTING is wide open! Have you voted for the finalist, yet? Time to weigh in with who you think deserves to win a coveted WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD! You make the decision on who gets one of these coveted WWRS 2020 Industry Awards! Only you can decide The Best Of The Best -- who gets your vote to win a WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Industry Award!

And the winners will be announced at the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON at 1P on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, sponsored by MUSICMASTER!

WWRS 2020 Charity Golf Tourney

WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 kicks off on MARCH 25th with a Charity Golf Tourney at DEBELLE GOLF COURSE, benefitting MUSICIANS ON CALL and RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION. And, KIIS/LOS ANGELES APD/MD BEATA MURPHY is this year's Chairperson. Then that's followed by a terrific welcome party at CASTAWAY, featuring three hit bands, lots of great food, wine and cocktails! Check out the WWRS 2020 Agenda, here.

Additional Details And More About The WWRS 2020 Agenda Are Coming Soon!

For more information, go to www.worldwideradiosummit.com. Questions about registration, email WWRS2020Registration@allaccess.com or JOEL DENVER.

Here is a look back at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2019:

We'll see you at WWRS 2020.

