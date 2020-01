Steve Kramer

Another radio pro tells ALL ACCESS that he is now a casualty of the iHEART cuts.

STEVE KRAMER, part of the KRAMER and GEENA morning show on Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 933)/SAN DIEGO says, "I am out at KHTS. Had a wonderful four years GEENA THE LATINA and I were together. People can email me at thatguykramer@gmail.com or text "thatguykramer" at 555888."

