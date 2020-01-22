Coming In February

ATLANTA entrepreneur WILL REGAN's RC MEDIA PARTNERS will lease K&Z BROADCASTING's recently-acquired Spanish Religion WTZA-A-W271CV (VIDA 1010AM)/ATLANTA and air an English-language Talk format with some familiar local radio voices starting next month, reports the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO, confirming talk that market veteran KIM "THE KIMMER" PETERSON and his crew will be on the station.

PETERSON, the former host at crosstown WGST-A and now-defunct WYAY (TALK 106.7), with co-hosts PETE DAVIS and JIM GOSSETT and producer BRETT "FLOUNDER" DUNDON, will host 4-7p (ET) weekdays, with another TALK 106.7 host, MIKE BROOKS, on from 1-4p. Mornings and middays remain open. PETERSON plans to also continue his podcast.

