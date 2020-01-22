FCC Commissioner MICHAEL O'RIELLY has sent a letter to SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and WARNER MUSIC GROUP asking for information about the labels' policies and opinions on payola in response to allegations that the practice persists.

In the letter to SONY SVP/Deputy General Counsel WADE LEAK, UMG Head Of Global Compliance SAHELI DATTA, and WMG SVP/Deputy General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer TRENT TAPPE, O'RIELLY alleged that "(e)ven the most cursory review of consumer complaints and assertions provides cause for concern regarding the persistence of payola.... there is no shortage of accusations that financial enticement is in some cases driving chart rankings, album and song sales, and commercial success."

However, he acknowledged that competing media like streaming, Internet radio, podcasts and other platforms are not subject to payola restrictions, and that "(t)his asymmetric treatment has an impact on the radio industry’s financial well-being, perhaps even affecting its long-term sustainability. Moreover, as the lines between these different technologies are becoming more blurred each day, the compliance difficulties facing dynamic radio companies that deliver content via multiple distribution methods and those that interact with them increase as well. As proposals are considered to update laws and regulations to keep pace with the current marketplace, understanding current practices regarding anti-payola compliance crucial for lawmakers and regulators."

O'RIELLY concluded the letter with a series of questions he is requesting that the labels answer by the end of FEBRUARY, including:

"As technologies become more complex and include platforms other than traditional over-the-air broadcasting, what types of arrangements exist between your company and radio broadcast stations for song placement and frequency air time? In this context, how does your organization define payola and what specific practices does it deem to be in violation of federal law and FCC regulations? Does your organization deem the solicitation of artist appearances and performances with implied or express benefits, or pressures against non-participation. as legally prohibited?" "What specific procedures have you developed, adopted, and implemented to ensure that payola, as defined by federal law, does not occur within your organization? What oversight protections do you have in place to report violations and verify compliance? Are company employees required to be trained in payola prohibitions and potential penalties?" "Are you aware of any individual or company, in partnership with, or associated with your organization, that has provided or sought to provide monetary benefit, service, or other consideration in violation current payola prohibitions the last five years? If yes, how was the conduct addressed? Have any of your organization’s employees, partnerships, or associations been terminated or disciplined due to potential or actual payola violations? Please provide specific details of any such instances." "In the last five years, how many times have you or your organization directed a radio broadcast station to include a notification in a broadcast pursuant to the payola statutory provisions?" "Where do you see the greatest risk for potential violations within the recording industry as it interacts with ever-changing audio distribution technologies, including the radio broadcast industry?" "Have existing federal statutes and the relevant internal compliance processes worked to restrict payola? Where do you see weaknesses in the current approach or need for reform to target and address any remaining violators?"

You can read the entire letter posted on the FCC site, here.

