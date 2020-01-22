Fred Jacobs

On the latest blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS writes, "Many traditional businesses are struggling to make the transition to digital, including legacy institutions like GOLDMAN SACHS. And a mobile app is now their top priority. Today's blog post underscores the important of mobile, not just to check off the box, but by creating a seamless experience on consumers' smartphones. For GOLDMAN, it's now priority #1. For broadcast radio, it should be, too."

