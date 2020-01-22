-
Jacobs Media: Are There Two Kinds Of Radio Stations?
-
On the latest blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS writes, "Many traditional businesses are struggling to make the transition to digital, including legacy institutions like GOLDMAN SACHS. And a mobile app is now their top priority. Today's blog post underscores the important of mobile, not just to check off the box, but by creating a seamless experience on consumers' smartphones. For GOLDMAN, it's now priority #1. For broadcast radio, it should be, too."
